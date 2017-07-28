D’Aguilar: 10 percent budget cut doable

As the government plans to cut the expenditure of its ministries by 10 percent and institute a hiring freeze, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar said yesterday that while it has been “politically expedient” to hire large numbers of people in the Ministry of Tourism, this has resulted in increasingly limited capital for essential marketing of The Bahamas.

He said this formula will change and a better balance will be struck between the ministry’s resources, expenditure and marketing strategies, something he believes can be achieved.

“A lot of money has been spent on overheads, opening offices and hiring people,” D'Aguilar said.

“What that has meant is there has been less money for essential marketing.

“I would even say a lot of people have not been hired in that primary function, which is selling The Bahamas – going out and marketing our destination – thereby getting stopover visitors to come to our country, spend time in our country and spend money in our country.

“So, I think resources have been misdirected.”

During a national address on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced the expenditure cuts and a public hiring freeze, as well as the government’s plans to not renew any contracts for salaries that exceed $100,000 a year.

The backdrop to the measures is international credit ratings agency Moody’s review of The Bahamas’ Baa3 credit rating.

Moody’s has the country’s credit rating on review for downgrade.

Earlier this month, the ministry reduced its headcount abroad by 12, as the ministry merged several of its overseas offices.

Speaking to The Nassau Guardian, D’Aguilar said a great deal of emphasis continues to be placed on how many people visit The Bahamas.

Cruise line and stopover visitors exceed 6 million per year.

But D’Aguilar noted that 75 percent of these visitors are from cruise ships, who are “spending less and less, because there is nothing to spend money on”.

“That is why we have remained constant over the last 20 years, despite the increase in the number of people coming to our country,” he said.

“We need to, in the ministry, reallocate our resources of overheads, like hiring people who are not necessary in the business of selling, into marketing and selling our country.”

The minister said there are many good ideas being put forward to improve the destination, but the ministry has been challenged to finance these projects.

He also expressed the need to improve The Bahamas’ marketing penetration in Europe, noting that these visitors spend an average of 10 days and travel throughout the Family Islands.

D’Aguilar added that a lot more emphasis will be placed on increasing The Bahamas’ online presence, including the Ministry of Tourism’s website and new media platforms to achieve this.