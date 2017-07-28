Date:
Inquest into boating death begins
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Jul 28, 2017

A five-member coroner’s jury yesterday began probing the circumstances surrounding the death of Christopher Turnquest, who was dismembered when the 16-foot boat he was on was rammed by a Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) patrol vessel.

Before testimony began, Coroner Jeanine Weech-Gomez emphasized that the proceedings were solely inquisitorial and that no finding of criminal or civil liability would be made.

Murrio Ducille represents Turnquest’s family.

Turnquest, 25, and his cousin were reportedly testing the boat in the harbor on September 30, 2016, when the collision occurred.

Corporal 2959 Austin Bowles, a crime scene officer, said that he went to the Harbour Patrol Unit around 10 p.m. on the date in question, where he saw a 16-foot vessel with “extensive damage” to its ride side.

Bowles said that the boat had no center console or illumination.

According to Bowles, the covering for the engine was missing and a red lanyard was attached to the kill switch.

Corporal Leonardo Dean, another crime scene investigator, testified that he photographed Turnquest’s body, which was dismembered from the waist down.

 

 

