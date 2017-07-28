Symonette says plans being formed to lessen illegal migration

Following the fourth interception of an illegal vessel by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) in the space of one month, Immigration Minister Brent Symonette said yesterday the government is currently working on several plans to combat the inflow of illegal migrants.

“The question of illegal landings from persons arriving from Haiti is always a concern to The Bahamas,” Symonette said.

“We have remained forever vigilant to try and make sure persons do not enter The Bahamas illegally.

“Because number one, it’s very expensive to repatriate these persons, and so the government is making every effort to make sure we do it in a humane way and that all international regulations are met, and we will be working on ways to see if we can lessen the inflow of non-nationals.”

On Tuesday, the RBDF apprehended more than 120 Haitian migrants on a sloop in waters near Galloway Cay, Long Island.

Last week, RBDF marines arrested nearly 90 illegal Haitian migrants on Little Inagua after a Haitian sloop ran aground.

Nearly two weeks ago, 64 illegal migrants were picked up on Ragged Island.

Earlier this month, the RBDF arrested 69 Haitian migrants in waters near the Great Bahama Bank.

Symonette added, “The fact that you are seeing those numbers means that we are interdicting them and the interdiction rate has been very successful.

“There is always room for improvement, but it has been successful.”

When asked whether there were any specific plans of action in progress, Symonette simply said, “Then the people who would come would know, wouldn’t they?”