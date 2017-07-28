Call for govt to abandon capital punishment

The Grand Bahama Human Rights Association (GBHRA) is asking that the government back away from its pledge to enforce capital punishment, as it said, “The Bahamas must always be seen to affirm the maxim that all life is sacred.”

The group also suggested that instead of considering capital punishment as a way to reduce crime, the government ought to place its efforts on tackling the “root causes of antisocial behavior”.

In a statement released yesterday, the association said, “The Grand Bahama Human Rights Association is urging the new administration to reconsider its intention to resume judicial executions in an effort to combat the nation’s crime epidemic.

“While the GBHRA commends the FNM for its stated commitment to reversing the upward trend in violent crime and making the streets safe for Bahamian citizens once again, capital punishment is simply not the way to do it.

“Nearly 90 percent of criminologists agree that capital punishment is a totally pointless exercise from the perspective of reducing violent crime; indeed, many of the most violent countries in the world are those which retain the death penalty on the books.

“This is because, as studies show, the death penalty contributes significantly to the brutalization of individuals and society as a whole, which in turn leads to higher rates of murder and violence.

“For example, in the U.S., states that retain the death penalty have higher murder rates than those that have abolished it.

“Capital punishment has also been linked to higher rates of violence against police officers and increased antisocial behavior generally.”

While criticizing the then Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government about their handling of crime in the country back in June 2016, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said that the necks of “murderous scumbags” must be ‘popped’.

“Our economy, Mr. Speaker, will not grow until we solve the issue of crime, and as you know, crime is a multifaceted issue, which requires multifaceted approaches [involving] the family, the church, civil society and the government,” he said.

“[They] must all join forces to combat this societal mess.

“Just the other day, a young man was gunned down at the ATM machine. We must, as hanging is on our books, we must hang these criminals.

“These murderous scumbags must be hung by the neck until they are dead.”

He added, “The murderous scumbags must be hung, as that is on our laws. Hang, hung, whatever…pop their necks.”

He has pledged that a Minnis administration will exercise capital punishment.

Over a year after Minnis’ comments, his government has yet to explain exactly how it plans to enforce capital punishment.

The GBHRA is insisting that the death penalty will not fix crime.

It also stated that there is a “strong moral objection to capital punishment”.

“Such practical considerations aside, there is also a strong moral objection to capital punishment,” he said.

“As a nation founded on an abiding respect for Christian values and the rights of the individual, The Bahamas must always be seen to affirm the maxim that all life is sacred.

“Everyone has a sacred and inalienable right to life, even those who commit murder.

“Sentencing a person to death and executing them clearly violates this right.

“In seeking to combat crime, the new administration should keep in mind that trends in criminality and antisocial behavior cannot be meaningfully reversed unless the underlying causes are addressed.

“While doing all it can to protect law-abiding citizens, the government must also look to combat poverty, child neglect, domestic violence, drug addiction and the other social ills that have been repeatedly proven to drive vulnerable young people toward a life of crime.

“Returning our country to a sense of peace, safety and prosperity will take nothing less than a total commitment by government, civil society and ordinary citizens to breaking the cycle of social degeneration that has given rise to crime.

“The GBHRA urges the FNM government to lead the way in restoring a sense of decency and civility to our nation; and to resist taking us down the road toward further violence, retribution and brutality.”

Police recorded 111 murders in 2016.

There were 146 murders in 2015.

To date, the murder count for 2017 is 80.

Last year this time, it was 63.