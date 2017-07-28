Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Shark attacks tourist

Published: Jul 28, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A woman from Switzerland was attacked by a shark in waters near Rose Island shortly after noon yesterday, police said.

According to Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean, the woman was on a private snorkeling trip when she was attacked.

She was transported to shore and taken to hospital.

At last report she was in stable condition.

Photos of the woman's injury circulated on social media showing massive bite marks on her foot.

They also showed a portion missing from the back of the woman's ankle.

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links