Shark attacks tourist

A woman from Switzerland was attacked by a shark in waters near Rose Island shortly after noon yesterday, police said.

According to Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean, the woman was on a private snorkeling trip when she was attacked.

She was transported to shore and taken to hospital.

At last report she was in stable condition.

Photos of the woman's injury circulated on social media showing massive bite marks on her foot.

They also showed a portion missing from the back of the woman's ankle.