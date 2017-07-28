Turnquest: BPL service inadequate

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said yesterday that Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is providing “inadequate” service to the Bahamian people and said it left a “bad taste” to see the company rewarded a $1.1. million bonus by the former administration.

He noted that Bahamians are rightly upset with the Christie administration’s deal with PowerSecure, as it doesn’t benefit them.

Turnquest was asked to respond to the revelation that under the Christie administration, PowerSecure benefited from a performance bonus of around $1.1 million, and that four BPL executives are paid over $1 million collectively in annual salaries.

“It is inconsistent with the desire for improved results when the management company can be rewarded for what I think most Bahamians, or most Nassuvians, say is an inadequate service,” Turnquest told reporters.

“That’s all I can really say about that.

“Now there are contractual terms that I’m sure exist that govern whatever has happened.

“That is out of our control. Certainly it bears looking at. Certainly I, like you, live here. I pay that bill too. To see that kind of compensation and we experience the results that we have, it does leave a little bit of a bad taste as well.”

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) recently revealed an increase in household energy costs, with an almost 50 percent increase in BPL’s fuel charge year-on-year.

Turnquest was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of West Nassau at the Poop Deck at Sandyport.

When asked his thoughts on the Christie administration’s agreement with PowerSecure, Turnquest said, “Quite frankly, the Bahamian people would be rightly upset, or should be, with this management deal, because there was nothing in it for the Bahamian people.”

As for whether the government intends to renew its deal with PowerSecure, the minister said, “We are moving towards a comprehensive strategy to reform the energy sector in the country.

“You would hear the prime minister talk about alternative energy being in the mix. To the extent that they (PowerSecure) fit into that overall strategy, I’m sure we’ll have a conversation.

“Our focus is to bring down the cost of electricity to the lowest extent that we can while providing a reliable service. We certainly want to focus on green technology, as we feel it is the future.”

In February 2016, the Christie administration revealed that it approved a deal allowing the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) to enter into a management services agreement with U.S. company PowerSecure International.

PowerSecure’s agreement with the government provides for a guaranteed management fee of $2 million a year; but the company can get up to $5 million a year, with $3 million representing a bonus equal to 150 percent of the base fee.

The management services agreement has an initial term of five years, with the option to be extended for an additional five years upon the mutual agreement of BPL and PowerSecure.

National Review revealed that the salaries of the four BPL executives ranged from $280,000 base pay down to $210,000.

Former Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) Executive Chairman Leslie Miller has said someone from PowerSecure needs to provide the justification of the bonus awarded to the company.

He added that the annual salaries of the four BPL executives are “mind-blowing”, and reinforce the idea that foreigners are more valued than Bahamians in The Bahamas

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister told The Guardian that the new board of BPL will review everything related to the company, including the Christie administration’s deal with PowerSecure.