DPM: Budget cuts won’t impact necessary services

The government’s decision to cut the budgets of its ministries by 10 percent is not intended to impact necessary services, but target wasteful spending, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said yesterday.

“We will ask our permanent secretaries, in their role as chief financial officers, and our directors, in their technical roles, to review the services and programs that are offered and to look for areas of wastage, duplication, low level priorities and, yes, extravagance. That is, things that can be put off until better days,” said Turnquest, while addressing members of the Rotary Club of West Nassau.

“The Ministry of Education has already had to make the hard decision of cutting certain scholarships for this academic year, something that we sincerely regret.

“Fortunately, we expect that many students can and will be accommodated at The University of The Bahamas.

“We have also taken the decision to better control the purchase of government cars and to review their utilization, as well as to reduce international travel in an effort, in a small way, to demonstrate by personal sacrifice that we are serious about the change that we are calling upon all of our stakeholders to undertake.”

He noted the government will increase the budget of the Office of the Auditor General.

Regarding the effects that cuts to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social Services will have on underprivileged Bahamians, Turnquest said, “They ought to be protected at all costs.

“But if you were to go to each of those ministries, I can assure you that you will find more than 10 percent of waste.

“That’s what we are after. We’re not after the provision of necessary services, particularly for the most vulnerable. What we are after is the waste and the excess in these ministries.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced the budget cuts during a national address on Wednesday night.

He also announced a public service hiring freeze and said the government will not renew any contracts for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

Minnis said the government will reduce the number of government-owned vehicles and appoint a special committee to advise on state-owned enterprises with a view to reducing the burden on public finances.

While noting that the measures are “painful”, Turnquest said it is a pill the country must take.

He also noted that the 10 percent cuts will take immediate effect, and that, over the next year, the government will “achieve a 10 percent reduction in the recurrent expenditure of every ministry”.

Turnquest also dismissed concerns of blowback from these measures.

“We have to make some very difficult and painful decisions,” he said.

“We recognize that there are people out there right now that have not been employed for years. Some households have no wage earners. They are being disadvantaged because the system is clogged by these high wage earners.

“We believe that we have to clear the system so that we have opportunity at the bottom for new entrants.

“It is not a matter of trying to inflict any kind of pain or dislocation on government workers.

“What we want to do is rationalize their service, ensure that we need their service; and to the extent that we have to disengage, that we do so with clear intent, full analysis of what the consequences are both for us and for them and, to the extent that we can, help them transition into the private sector.”