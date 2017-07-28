‘Austerity could trigger recession’

Insisting that the first national address by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis shows the government has no economic growth plan for the country, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis charged yesterday that the absence of such a plan, coupled with austerity measures announced by Minnis “will likely trigger a double-dip recession.”

During his address, televised on Wednesday night, Minnis announced the government will cut the expenditure of its various ministries by 10 percent, institute a hiring freeze and not renew any contracts for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

Minnis also announced that the government will reduce the number of government-owned vehicles and appoint a special committee to advise on state-owned enterprises, with a view to reducing the burden on public finances.

In a statement to the press, Davis said the address underscored that “the FNM has no vision, no plan and no ideas for the future sustained growth and development into a united, resilient and strong Bahamas”.

“Dr. Minnis instead took the opportunity to continue the blamestorming, further dividing the country along political lines through untruths about the PLP,” Davis charged.

“His campaign promised change, transparency, accountability and prosperity, but, thus far, his administration has delivered only victor’s justice, political persecution, victimization of government workers through mass dislocation and numerous broken election promises.

“With more than 5,000 young Bahamian graduates entering the labor market this year, the Minnis government has added to the unemployment rate, hardship and suffering by many Bahamian families through the firing of large numbers of government workers for purely political reasons.

“This is not what Bahamians voted for.”

Davis asked what the government’s plans are for job creation, economic growth, tourism growth and economic diversification.

He also questioned the government’s plans for climate change and irregular migration.

Davis said, “The prime minister failed to announce any new initiatives that will inject new and fresh capital into the economy.

“Vague and ambiguous announcements lacking specifics and timelines on new committees, studies, along with broad promises underscore this troubling lack of vision, plans, ideas and leadership focus our country badly needs at this time in our national development.”

He once again called on the Minnis administration to articulate its economic growth plan.

“Austerity measures in the absence of the same will likely trigger a double-dip recession,” Davis said.

“Further, how will Bahamians, ordinarily absorbed into the public service be otherwise employed?

“Any economic plan must clearly and decisively address this grave reality.”

Davis said the government’s plan to institute a hiring freeze “deprives the government of the requisite skill sets, expertise and resources necessary to drive informed public policy and facilitate the desired results of progress”.

“The PLP government learned this the hard way between 2002 and 2007,” he said.

“The Bahamas is in desperate need of a more focused and strategic approach to national development, devoid of political vitriol and grandstanding directed at and designed to satiate the thirst of a specific rabid political base.

“Bahamians deserve and voted for strong and focused leadership, buttressed by a cogent forward-looking strategic plan that will move all Bahamians forward together.

“Sadly, Prime Minister Minnis has failed the Bahamian people in these fundamental areas of national leadership.

“This is terribly unfortunate.”