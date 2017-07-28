Dames: No tit for tat

Amid heavy criticism from members of the Official Opposition, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said he is “confused” that people may imply that the arrests of former parliamentarians have to do with their political affiliation as he insisted that members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force are simply doing their jobs and are only investigating matters that they have reason to.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian earlier this week, Dames said, “I’m not here to play tit for tat.

“You know, the police have a reason to investigate and so, I’m just conflicted or confused that others may see that this is an attempt against a certain group or category of individuals.

“Why not ask that question to the police? See what their response will be.

“The police investigate. We’re not sitting down telling them what to do and how to do it.

“For anyone to say that we have to be careful in this country.

“When we decide we want to take leadership positions in this country, we have to lead by example and not mislead.

“We have to lead by example because dying people are watching.”

Dames was responding to Attorney Wayne Munroe who said he is compiling a list of alleged “questionable conduct” by members of the Free National Movement (FNM), which he said he will present to the new Anti-Corruption Unit.

“I think what needs to happen, and I’m beginning to do it, is to compile a list of all of the questionable conduct that has been alleged over time against any existing or former politician, be it somebody who is in the present FNM government or retired, and send it to the police to see if they are even-handed in investigating, arresting, detaining and questioning those persons,” Munroe said.

“The police have established what the threshold for arrest is and the threshold for charge is.

“I suspect that if they are going to show that they are being even-handed, that those will be investigated in the same manner as these other ones.”

Munroe represents former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) minister Kenred Dorsett who has been charged with bribery and extortion.

Munroe’s comments came after it was revealed that Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis wrote to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis alleging abuse in relation to the recent arrests of former parliamentarians.

Davis warned that where such abuses of power occur, the offending parties, be they police officers or politicians, need to understand that there will come a day of reckoning for them as well.

PLP Senator Frank Smith has also been arrested and charged with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and one count of bribery.

During a recent trip to the United Kingdom, Munroe said that he believes the present government is using the police and other state agencies in the wrong manner.

During his time in the UK, Munroe said he hoped to have discussions with other lawyers regarding the “vindication of rights internationally”.



