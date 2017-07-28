Mitchell: PM under-prepared for governance

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator Fred Mitchell said yesterday that he is concerned that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ televised national address on Wednesday night “appeared to be woefully inadequate” and he seemed “under-prepared for governance”.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Mitchell said because Bahamians elected people who are not prepared for the jobs they have, the country is in a doldrum and awaiting a kind of “master plan”.

He spoke passionately about his disapproval of Minnis’ negative outlook on the economy.

“What concerned me about the speech is why do they keep talking down this economy?” Mitchell asked.

“This is a rich country. This is not a poor country.

“But everything that comes out of their mouths is woe is me...doom and gloom.”

During his address, televised on Wednesday night, Minnis announced the government will cut the expenditure of its various ministries by 10 percent, institute a hiring freeze and not renew any contracts for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

Minnis also announced that the government will reduce the number of government-owned vehicles and appoint a special committee to advise on state-owned enterprises, with a view to reducing the burden on public finances.

Mitchell said, “I was surprised when I was minister of immigration the extent to which major businesses depend on government spending.

“And now you say you’re going to take 10 percent off government spending and in addition you’re laying off staff in an economy which is consumer driven.

"Custom duties depend on consumers spending money.

“VAT is a consumer tax so the more people buy the more government’s coffers increase.

“So now you’re going to take measures to suck life out of the economy and now on top of that you’re talking down on the economy?

“So every investor who is looking out will say ‘Oh My God. We can’t go to The Bahamas, things are terrible there. Its’ falling apart. The government said it’s not going to happen and so on and so forth’.”

He added, “There’s a reason they said when you put a moratorium on hiring, you develop a skills gap.

“So when I came back to the foreign ministry in 2012, you had senior officers on top, junior officers down at the bottom but nobody in the middle.

“So you don’t have the experience, you don’t have the institutional knowledge so what you try to do is you get some from every birth cohort every year.

“So even if you can’t hire six, you should hire three.

“But saying that you’re going to stop hiring is just a bad practice because it’s leading to problems down the road.”

In a statement to the press on Thursday night, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said Minnis’ address underscored that “the FNM has no vision, no plan and no ideas for the future sustained growth and development into a united, resilient and strong Bahamas”.

“Dr. Minnis instead took the opportunity to continue the blamestorming, further dividing the country along political lines through untruths about the PLP,” Davis charged.

“His campaign promised change, transparency, accountability and prosperity, but, thus far, his administration has delivered only victor’s justice, political persecution, victimization of government workers through mass dislocation and numerous broken election promises.

“With more than 5,000 young Bahamian graduates entering the labor market this year, the Minnis government has added to the unemployment rate, hardship and suffering by many Bahamian families through the firing of large numbers of government workers for purely political reasons.

“This is not what Bahamians voted for.”



