Man killed off Saxon’s Way

Authorities discovered the body of a man with gunshot wounds through a track road off Saxon’s Way, Mason’s Addition yesterday around 1 a.m.

Details on the incident were limited.

Police appealed to the public to come forward with any information.

This is the fifth killing in the last 10 days.

An analysis on the murder count over the last few years, shows that The Bahamas is just shy of being on pace to eclipse the record 146 murders set in 2015.

There have been 81 murders for the year, compared to the 63 murders this same time last year.

This represents a 28 percent increase in murders.

There were no murders during July 2016.

Up to this point in 2015, there were 88 murders.

The current murder count is eight percent off the murder count in 2015 for the same period.

By end of 2016, 111 people were murdered.

This time in 2014, 69 people had been killed.

In 2014, 114 people were murdered.

With high murder counts year-on-year and frequent publications highlighting an increasing murder trends, there has been a greater demand from the public for a reduction in serious crime.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said just over a week ago that it would be “absurd” for anyone to expect for there to be a notable reduction in crime in the country overnight.

The Minnis administration has been in office for just over two and a half months.

Dames said while the government’s short-term strategies have already begun to yield some results, his ministry and the relevant law enforcement agencies are dealing with the deep-rooted issues that lead to criminality, and as part of a multi-pronged approach, long-term measures will take time to produce the desired result - a reduction in crime.



