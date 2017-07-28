‘Gaming industry review needed’

The 10-year moratorium which prevents the government from even considering expanding the webshop industry beyond a maximum of eight operators is an “anti competitive” policy which impedes Bahamians aspiring to enter the webshop sector, according to Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar, who suggested a review of the sector, its social cost and the rate of taxes would bode well for the way forward.

Under the Christie administration, the Gaming Board implemented the moratorium in March to avoid “proliferation”.

“On the one side it is anti competitive,” D’Aguilar remarked to The Nassau Guardian.

“It [is] something that I fundamentally disagree with as anyone should be able to enter any market within reason.

“That’s just what I believe, no impediments.

“But, on the other hand because of the clear social costs that the gaming industry has on the population you don’t want to just open it up so every single person is in that business, therefore making it much more available and more accessible for the population to take advantage of.

”I think we really need to consider now that the gaming industry has settled into a group, as best as possible, what the social cost of gaming is, and whether the proliferation of points in which Bahamians can access gaming is really in the best interest of the people.”

The minister said the government does not want Bahamians who gamble to irresponsibly spend their earnings and then have to turn around and look to the state for assistance, further burdening its limited resources.

Asked whether operator taxes and contributions need to be increased to offset the social cost, D’Aguilar admitted that the social cost is still relatively unknown.

But the minister said governments will always seek to review these policies to ensure the taxes on the sector remain in line with its revenue and the social cost.

“It behooves the government to ensure there are adequate controls in place as best as possible to ensure that people are not simply wasting all of their money gaming,” D’Aguilar said.

“Scientifically, we obviously need to find out how to do that.

He continued, “I don’t think we are in the right spot now.

“I think there has to be some tweaking of ensuring that the social costs that the gaming is having on the economy.

“...We need a further analysis, a study of it.”

The web shop industry now comprises of seven major gaming houses, represented by approximately 400 locations at last report.

Zoning regulations issued by the Gaming Board in March were also expected to reduce the number of web shop considerably.

The annually turnover for the sector in The Bahamas exceeds $700 million, with one percent of revenue going to the foundation presaged by the Gaming Regulations.

Casino gaming

It has been four years since the January 2013 gaming referendum.

The Christie administration regularized the webshop sector against the wishes of the people.

The referendum exercise brought about national debate on gaming, its morality and access for Bahamians.

Despite enjoying access to webshop gaming, Bahamians still cannot gamble is casinos, a right solely provided to visitors.

When asked whether the government will consider this question again, D’Aguilar said he does not personally gamble, but believes Bahamians should have the same access.

“I’m torn. I don’t gamble myself,” he said.

“I think it’s a waste of money. I don’t think its a productive use of resources and I don’t think people should do it. That’s me, personally, and I don’t think that anything that facilitates people to do it bodes well for an economy - a local, small economy like ours. The Bahamas is a free democratic country and you should be able to do whatever you want to do within reason and accept personal responsibility for that. That is the dilemma that once faces day in and day out about this. [These are] tough questions for the Gaming Board.

“The Gaming Board, I am sure, will be tackling many of these issues.”



