Man admits to fraud charge
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Jul 28, 2017

A 44-year-old man yesterday pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by false pretenses.

Renaud Bethel, of St Vincent Road, admitted that he dishonestly received $2,500 from Kevin Neely between February 2015 and February 8, 2017.

Bethel was arraigned before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

He was also charged with two other offenses, which he denied.

He was charged with possession of a forged National Insurance Board letter of good standing and presenting the forged letter.

Bethel, who was represented by Ian Cargill, was remanded to prison until Tuesday for sentencing.

 

 


