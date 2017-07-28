|
Man admits to fraud charge
|
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com
Published: Jul 28, 2017
A 44-year-old man yesterday pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by false pretenses.
Renaud Bethel, of St Vincent Road, admitted that he dishonestly received $2,500 from Kevin Neely between February 2015 and February 8, 2017.
Bethel was arraigned before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.
He was also charged with two other offenses, which he denied.
He was charged with possession of a forged National Insurance Board letter of good standing and presenting the forged letter.
Bethel, who was represented by Ian Cargill, was remanded to prison until Tuesday for sentencing.