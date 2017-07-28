Goodman sentencing delayed

The penalty phase of the Kofhe Goodman murder trial was delayed yesterday because the psychiatric report was not ready.

The report is a necessary component of the sentencing hearing because the prosecution is seeking the death penalty for the 2011 murder of 11-year-old Marco Archer.

Justice Carolita Bethell has adjourned the matter to August 11.

Goodman was convicted of Marco’s murder for the second time in March.

Marco's remains were found on September 28, 2011, five days after he failed to return to his Brougham Street home. The little boy's naked body was found wrapped in a sheet behind the Cable Beach apartment complex where Goodman lived, and his clothing was found in the garbage in front of the building.

A fitted sheet with the same pattern as the one that shrouded Marco’s corpse was found on the bed of Goodman’s apartment when police searched it. Goodman’s DNA was also found on Marco’s shirt.

The Court of Appeal overturned his conviction last year due to adverse pretrial publicity, the conduct of his lawyer, and the failure of the judge to discharge the jury after members of the panel fought.

He elected to remain silent in the face of allegations that he kidnapped the child to have sex with him. Although the prosecution maintained this was the motive, the pathologist was unable to find evidence of sexual assault due to the advanced state of decomposition of the body.

Goodman’s lawyer, Wayne Munroe, QC, said that he advised his client not to take the stand as the prosecution had failed to provide any evidence linking him to the crime. Tommel Roker, Ryszard Humes and Alex Morley assisted Munroe. DPP Garvin Gaskin, Cordell Frazier and Rose Ferguson appeared for the prosecution.



