Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Davis to give nat’l address

  • Philip Brave Davis.


Published: Jul 31, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis is expected to make a national address tonight.

Davis’ address comes on the heels of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ first national address, which was televised last week.

Davis will likely respond further to many of Minnis’ points, including the revelation that the government will cut the expenditure of its various ministries by 10 percent, institute a hiring freeze and will not renew any contracts for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

In a statement last week, Davis said Minnis’ address shows the government has no economic growth plan for the country and that the absence of such a plan, coupled with austerity measures announced by Minnis “will likely trigger a double-dip recession”.

“Dr. Minnis instead took the opportunity to continue the blamestorming, further dividing the country along political lines through untruths about the PLP,” Davis said.

“His campaign promised change, transparency, accountability and prosperity; but, thus far, his administration has delivered only victor’s justice, political persecution, victimization of government workers through mass dislocation and numerous broken election promises.”

Davis will also likely comment on the corruption issue.

During his address, Minnis said he was “disturbed” that some people believe politicians in The Bahamas are above the law and should not be held accountable for alleged misconduct while in office.

Minnis’ comments were made in light of the arrests of former PLP Cabinet Minister Kenred Dorsett and former Senator and Public Hospitals Authority Chairman Frank Smith.

Davis’ address will air on Our TV at 8 p.m.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links