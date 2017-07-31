Davis to give nat’l address

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis is expected to make a national address tonight.

Davis’ address comes on the heels of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ first national address, which was televised last week.

Davis will likely respond further to many of Minnis’ points, including the revelation that the government will cut the expenditure of its various ministries by 10 percent, institute a hiring freeze and will not renew any contracts for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

In a statement last week, Davis said Minnis’ address shows the government has no economic growth plan for the country and that the absence of such a plan, coupled with austerity measures announced by Minnis “will likely trigger a double-dip recession”.

“Dr. Minnis instead took the opportunity to continue the blamestorming, further dividing the country along political lines through untruths about the PLP,” Davis said.

“His campaign promised change, transparency, accountability and prosperity; but, thus far, his administration has delivered only victor’s justice, political persecution, victimization of government workers through mass dislocation and numerous broken election promises.”

Davis will also likely comment on the corruption issue.

During his address, Minnis said he was “disturbed” that some people believe politicians in The Bahamas are above the law and should not be held accountable for alleged misconduct while in office.

Minnis’ comments were made in light of the arrests of former PLP Cabinet Minister Kenred Dorsett and former Senator and Public Hospitals Authority Chairman Frank Smith.

Davis’ address will air on Our TV at 8 p.m.