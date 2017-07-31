Turnquest: Nat’l lottery worth a second look

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest thinks the introduction of a national lottery in The Bahamas is worth a serious look.

Turnquest was asked his thoughts on a national lottery last week.

“It is hard not to answer that question without reference to the past,” he said.

“I want to be careful about that, because I don’t want to start another debate.

“However, I believe that most of us would agree that a national lottery can produce tangible benefits to the country; not only to individuals, but to us as a collective.

“There is no better tax system than a voluntary tax system. Right now, unfortunately, that voluntary tax is going into the hands of a few people.

“Even they are having difficulties in passing that tax into the system because of the nature. So I agree with you. I think it is worth a serious look.

“Whether you believe in gambling or not, that’s not really the question.”

Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe said yesterday that the introduction of a national lottery was something the Christie administration looked at.

Former Fort Charlotte MP and former chairman of the Gaming Board Dr. Andre Rollins has said the government should implement a national lottery.

In 2012, James Kidgell, a U.K. consultant who advised the government on gambling, outlined numerous reasons why his team reached the conclusion that a national lottery would not be commercially feasible in The Bahamas.

Kidgell, a partner in Dixon, Wilson and Co., said a Bahamian lottery would need investment from or participation from some commercial enterprises, be it the government contracting with commercial enterprises or a commercial enterprise operating a lottery itself.

He said based on the “figures that we would expect the lottery to generate, it seems difficult to see how a commercial enterprise would see the returns that they would expect from participating”.

In 2013, the government held a referendum on the regularization and taxation of web shops and the establishment of a national lottery.

The majority of people who voted in the referendum voted against both measures. However, the Christie administration introduced legislation regulating and taxing web shops.