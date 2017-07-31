Wilchcombe: PLP needs to focus on reform

Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe said yesterday he is concerned about the negative perceptions, including the perception of corruption, that continue to ensnare the Progressive Liberal Party and suggested PLPs ought to be focusing on rebuilding and reforming, instead of fighting among themselves.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Wilchcombe also said the PLP must recognize that the election is over.

“We had our beating,” he said. “We took our beating. The Bahamian people have spoken. They have elected a government.

“Our job in the PLP is to rebuild our organization. We have to look at where we are and what we have to do. We have to now, again, present ourselves as a party that recognizes we are 21st century and that recognizes that we have to go and get our base back.

“We have a tent; we need to make sure that chairs are under the tent for all, most especially the millennials. So we have work to do, as opposed to having to fight every single day. I think it is important for us to get our party back together.”

Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper has charged that the party lost the 2017 general election because it “protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation”, and urged party members to make a “sincere and humble apology and repentance” to its supporters and the country.

Days later, South Andros MP Picewell Forbes charged that the PLP has nothing to repent for and won’t “stoop down” in the face of an election defeat. He said Cooper’s comments regarding repentance were “nonsense”.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis has called Cooper’s comments a “newbie’s assessment”.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts has also come under fire.

Former PLP Cabinet Minister Loftus Roker and former PLP MP Philip Galanis have called on Roberts to resign as chairman.

“I’m not sure he is doing anything to advance the PLP,” Roker said.

But Roberts dismissed those calls.

“I don’t even respond to people like them, my friend,” Roberts said.

Perceptions

Wilchcombe said the negative perception of the PLP in light of the recent arrests is unfortunate.

“I think it is all wrong,” he said.

“It is a part of the things we have to fix. We are going to have to grow up and mature. I think [former Prime Minister] Hubert Ingraham said it best: ‘When you are in government, you have to make some rules that you can live with when you are outside of government.’

“It is unfortunate. You just have to appreciate that once you are in the public eye in our country right now, you are just enemy number one.

“We have to ensure that people who have given service in our country are treated with a little more respect. Respect meaning what they did and how they did it. As a Cabinet minister you can’t make money.

“The law doesn’t allow you to make money. I went into the Cabinet with what I had and I came out with less.”

Former PLP Cabinet Minister Kenred Dorsett and former Senator and Public Hospitals Authority Chairman Frank Smith were arrested and charged in separate incidents this month. Both men were charged with extortion and bribery.

The prime minister has said that the government is not engaged in a witch hunt and said this is a “new era of public integrity and reform”.

Law

The former minister also said The Bahamas must enact a campaign finance law, and that Davis and Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis should meet.

“I think it is early after the election and we have to understand that elections are over,” Wilchcombe said.

“We are 90 days into a government now. Now is the time for both sides to sit down and talk.

“I don’t like all the fighting. It’s not good. It’s taking away from the import of ideas.

“Governments have to succeed. All of us are in the same boat.

“When you lose in a Westminster system, it is definitive. It says you are to compete in the election.

“Following the election, you have a responsibility as opposition to assist in the governance of the country. That’s what we all must do. Both sides have to understand that.

“If we are still going to be out there sending negatives and creating perceptions and sending poor ideas, it is going to keep our country divided.”

In a letter to the prime minister, Davis requested a meeting regarding the recent arrests of two former PLP parliamentarians.

He alleged abuse in relation to those arrests.

Davis warned that where such abuses of power occur, the offending parties, be they police officers or politicians, need to understand that there will come a day of reckoning for them as well.

When asked his thoughts on Davis’ letter, Wilchcombe said, “The leader of opposition, that’s his call. I think the prime minister’s issue was that the letter became public. I’m from the old school of politics where I believe two leaders can talk.”