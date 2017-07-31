AG’s Office to meet with Urban Renewal staff over contracts

The Office of the Attorney General is set to meet with staff of the Urban Renewal Commission who had involvement with the issuance of contracts under the controversial Small Homes Repair (SHR) Programme launched by the Christie administration in 2012.

In a July 27 letter Patricia Francis, writing on behalf of the permanent secretary, advised a senior staff member of Urban Renewal that Christine Brown, from the Office of the Attorney General, is requesting a meeting with the staff who were involved with processing the contracts.

The meeting has been arranged for August 10 at 11 a.m.

The SHR program came under fire after an auditor general’s report leaked to The Nassau Guardian in April 2015, revealed there was a “lack of accountability, transparency and due diligence in the execution of the program, its management and the quality of work done”.

The report listed a litany of issues discovered in the issuance of contracts, contractor requirements and the lack of a competitive bidding process associated with the program.

Months later, then Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis tabled an independent report, which revealed almost 94.2 percent of all repair works was completed when set against the intended scope of works, and, in some instances, contractors went beyond the scope of works.

The last Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also investigated the use of funds in the government’s program since 2012.

In its report tabled in November 2016, the committee called for a full independent forensic audit and review of the inner workings of Urban Renewal to determine the extent of public wastage and whether any intentional malfeasance may have taken place.

The report, which focused on the SHR program, found irregularities, a lack of adherence to best practices and a lack of controls which the committee said made the program open to potential fraud.

The government members of the committee at the time tabled a minority report challenging the findings presented by the PAC in its report.

In May, the Minnis administration said that a forensic audit will be conducted into the Urban Renewal Programme.