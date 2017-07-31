Teen shot dead

A teenage boy was shot dead off Peardale Manor shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

According to reports, the teen was walking when two men in a silver Honda Accord armed with handguns approached him and shot him before speeding off.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police had no motive or any suspects in custody.

Police are appealing to members of the public who have information on the crime to come forward.

The teen’s identity was not revealed.

The Bahamas’ murder count for 2017 is now 82.