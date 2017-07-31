Woman struck dead by dump truck

An elderly woman was killed after she was hit by a dump truck on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway shortly after 11 a.m. yesterday, police said.

According to Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs, the woman was attempting to cross the street when she was hit.

Stubbs said preliminary reports revealed that a vehicle stopped to let the woman cross the street. As she was crossing, the truck hit her.

Police did not believe that speed was a factor in the accident.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and was assisting police with their investigation.

Stubbs warned pedestrians: “If you are crossing a dual carriageway, if one vehicle stops, make sure you ascertain that the second vehicle in the other lane has stopped to allow you free access across the road.

“We have seen too many of these accidents where one vehicle... stopped and a pedestrian just walked across and walked into oncoming traffic.

“So we encourage all pedestrians when utilizing these major thoroughfares, utilize the area that is demarcated for pedestrian crossing, or wait until you find the way clear, or vehicles stop to let you cross; and once you ascertain that all vehicles have stopped, we say to you to proceed to the other side of that road.”