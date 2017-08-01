Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breaking News:

NEMA warns of heavy rain in Northwest Bahamas

Published: Aug 01, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Residents in the Northwest Bahamas are expected to experience two to eight inches of rain associated with Tropical Storm Emily tonight until 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

The areas that are expected to be impacted include: Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini, New Providence, North Andros and North Eleuthera.

Residents are advised that shelter managers are on standby to activate emergency shelters if necessary.

Stay tuned for any updates from NEMA.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links