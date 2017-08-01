NEMA warns of heavy rain in Northwest Bahamas

Residents in the Northwest Bahamas are expected to experience two to eight inches of rain associated with Tropical Storm Emily tonight until 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

The areas that are expected to be impacted include: Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini, New Providence, North Andros and North Eleuthera.

Residents are advised that shelter managers are on standby to activate emergency shelters if necessary.

Stay tuned for any updates from NEMA.



