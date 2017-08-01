Davis: Govt agenda empty beyond 'political revenge'

In an address to the nation on Monday night, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis criticized the government's spending cuts and charged that the Minnis administration’s agenda is “empty” beyond “political revenge”.

Davis' address was in response to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ national address delivered last Wednesday, during which he announced a 10 percent government spending cut. Minnis also announced a government hiring freeze and that contracts for emoluments exceeding $100,000 a year would not be renewed.

Davis reasserted his position that the austerity measures could put The Bahamas back into recession.

“The prime minister noted that he is committed to providing resources to help the ‘poorly guided young men’ in society,” Davis said.

“Yet, by already firing hundreds if not thousands of people in the past few months, and by blindly cutting education and social service support by 10 percent, his government is increasing the stresses and strains on the young people in those households, condemning them to desperation and a life of economic hardship.

“This does not support families or provide stability in their homes.”

Davis also questioned the government’s plan for the Grand Lucayan hotel in Freeport. Its closure has worsened Grand Bahama's already bleak economic situation.

On Wednesday, Minnis announced the government is considering taking an equity stake in the hotel along with other partners in order for it to reopen. Minnis did not say how the partnership would work, but revealed that renovations could begin next month.

Davis said Minnis’ silence on the details of the arrangement raises questions.

“Who are the partners?” the opposition leader asked.

“What are the terms? How long will the arrangement last? What is the financial return to Bahamians? We look forward to a much more detailed account from the prime minister regarding this proposed partnership.

“For many Bahamians, the emptiness of the prime minister’s agenda beyond political revenge is becoming clear. He seems to have little, practical idea of how to get things done. What’s the plan to deliver better public services? It will take more than a comments box in each office."





PLP mistakes

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) won only four seats in the May 10 general election, as compared to the 35 taken by the now governing Free National Movement (FNM). Allegations of corruption contributed to the PLP's defeat.

Davis did not apologize for the actions of PLPs during the last term. He did, however, admit his party made “serious mistakes” while in office, losing the public’s trust on too many fronts.

“Three months ago, the Bahamian electorate sent a powerful message for change,” he said. “We face very serious challenges, and – like so many other nations – have struggled to create enough jobs, grow quickly enough, or solve our security problems.

“With their votes, Bahamians decided to see if the FNM can do better. It is a message which we in the Progressive Liberal Party heard loudly and clearly.”

Agreement

Davis gave the new administration credit for its stated commitment to National Health Insurance (NHI) – a program the PLP started but never fully implemented.

“We are committed to working with the government, to ensure that the model of NHI which is implemented, best meets the needs of every Bahamian,” Davis said.

He also categorized the anti-corruption measures led by the Minnis administration as a “fundamental component of good governance”, but added that the process must be fair and non-political.

“The wealthy businessman who cheats on his customs duties is as corrupt as the politician who awards government contracts to his own businesses,” Davis said.



