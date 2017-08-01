Murder suspect arraigned

A man accused of murder proclaimed his innocence yesterday and requested a speedy trial.

Rico Taylor, 28, of Fleming Street, appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged with non-capital murder in the July 21 shooting death of Ashanton Newbold, who was on bail for attempted murder.

Taylor, who was represented by public defender Stanley Rolle, was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

Taylor, who was formally charged before his lawyer arrived, asked the magistrate for a speedy trial.

Asked the reason for his request, he said, “Because I’m charged for something I don’t know about.”

Swain advised Taylor that his trial date will be set in the Supreme Court.

He was advised of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until September 14.