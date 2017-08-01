Teen charged with multiple murders

A teen appeared in court yesterday charged with multiple murders.

Prosecutors allege that Julio Deveaux, 18, of Morley Street, killed two men in 2016 and a third in June of this year.

He is charged with non-capital murder in all of the incidents that occurred in the same general area.

Deveaux is one of three men investigators suspect opened fire on a crowd of people at Peardale on September 13, 2016, killing Mark Davis and Makenzie Telusnord and wounding a young boy.

Deveaux is charged with attempted murder in respect of the shooting of the child.

Police have charged his alleged co-conspirators Quentino Carey and Jakarta Johnson.

The teen is further accused of the June 5, 2017 murder of Zachary Williams Jr, who was fatally shot at a party in Union Village.

Deveaux, who was represented by attorney Ian Cargill, was not required to enter pleas to the charges when he appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

The cases are scheduled to be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment on September 14.

He has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and advised of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.