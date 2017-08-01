Blaming past leaders for crime ‘deplorable’, says Davis

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis last night said he found Prime Minister Hubert Minnis’ attempt to blame the leaders of The Bahamas in the 1970s and 1980s for the drug trade “deplorable”.

Davis also criticized the government’s lack of initiatives to tackle crime.

“While we share the government’s view that the problem of crime has developed over many years, we completely deplore the prime minister’s attempt to rewrite history and assign blame to the leaders in the 1970s and 80s,” Davis said in his first national address as opposition leader.

“The drug trade that has ravaged every country in this region is international in nature, devastatingly local in impact. This is a matter of fact. Playing fast and loose with our history is shameful, and beneath the dignity of his office.

“Even so, the prime minister’s attack makes no sense.

“The average age of people committing crimes over the last several years has been between the ages of 17-25.

“Those persons would not have been around in the 1970s and 80s. The prime minister should be careful about blaming history for all our challenges.”

The Bahamas was faced with a rampant culture of drug use and drug smuggling in the 1970s and 1980s.

In 1983, the government, led by the late Sir Lynden Pindling, established a Commission of Inquiry into the drug trade. The commission found that Sir Lynden had more than $3 million in his bank accounts than his official income. However, most commission members found that his wealth could not be directly or indirectly traced to the drug trade.

Pointing to the drug trafficking era of the 1970s and 1980s, Minnis charged in his national address last week that the crime problem the country faces today was set in motion by the sins of the past.

“Leaders chose corruption and fast money over the best interests of our people,” he said.

“We must restore the productive values of Bahamian culture.”

Davis also took the Minnis administration to task for its response to crime.

“As the prime minister observed, crime continues to plague our society,” Davis said.

“During the campaign, he promised that they had the answers, that once in government, he and his team would unveil a crime-fighting plan, which would successfully tackle the problem.

“Rather disappointingly, just last week we now have the minister of national security admitting that they don’t have the answers.

“So far we have heard nothing but promises of a zero-tolerance attitude and efforts at increased policing.

“As this approach has been in place for the past several years, we hope there is more, and that the government does not delay in offering new policies, because here the lack of strategic thinking in the government has been laid bare.”

There have been 82 murders for the year so far.