Davis: FNM has no plans

In a national address last night, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis characterized the Minnis administration as a party which has failed to offer clear plans to tackle critical issues facing the nation.

“On the theme of transformation, the prime minister offered very little, beyond the general aspirations expressed in the Speech from the Throne,” Davis said.

“Regarding the economy, the prime minister offered no plan for growth.

“He offered no vision for diversifying the economy.

“He had nothing to say about alleviating the high burden of debt, which stops so many households from moving up the economic ladder.

“What is the strategy for getting new revenue into the economy?

“Where is the plan for growing the economic pie?

“Instead, the prime minister announced across-the-board cuts, and the intention to make thousands of Bahamians unemployed.

”In doing so, the government is risking putting the economy back into recession, which would mean excruciating hardships for families across our islands.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced the government’s decision to cut the budgets of its ministries by 10 percent and implement a hiring freeze during a national address last week Wednesday.

However, the government has said the budget cuts are not intended to impact necessary services, but target wasteful spending.

Davis began his address by calling on Bahamians to unite, and rise above the “mud-fight” which he said the prime minister “appears to prefer to hard work”.

He said instead, there must be a collective effort to look to the task of a shared agenda aimed at national development.

“After the prime minister’s first address to the nation last week, we in the opposition are left perplexed that the address did not reflect the vision of hope put forward at Independence,” Davis said.

“Instead of seizing the opportunity to unite the country after a hard-fought election, he chose to continue the divisive rhetoric; to continue his attempts to rewrite history; all the while, offering no vision, no concrete policies, no credible plans for taking the country forward.”

Betrayal

Davis accused the government of betraying the Bahamian people with its promises to strengthen education and improve access to higher education with free admission to the University of The Bahamas.

He suggested that the government will not meet these promises.

“They will not help young Bahamians to fulfill their dreams of higher education,” he said.

“This is a huge betrayal and will put a brake on the country’s future.”

In March, Minnis, who was then in opposition, said attention will be given to early childhood and preschool education, and additional opportunities will be provided to all qualified Bahamian students to complete tertiary education at UB for free.

Minister of Education Jeff Lloyd recently asked for Bahamians to understand that improvements will come, as promised, but will take time.

Noting that strengthening and expanding education is critical, Davis said if the government does not have a plan and does not know how to proceed it should look to the groundwork made by the Ministry of Education and National Training Agency.

He said the Minnis administration should also implement the bi-partisan plan for education titled ‘A Shared Vision for Education 2030’.

“The evidence and analyses are there,” he said.

“Detailed plans have been formulated.

“To throw them out simply because they were developed under the last administration is wasteful, foolish and mean-spirited.

“Surely you can be big enough to put aside politics so that we may be united in the goal of ensuring that each Bahamian is educated to the best of their ability.”