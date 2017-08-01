Web shop moratorium will be part of Gaming Board review

The Gaming Board has all aspects of the gaming industry on the table for review, inclusive of casino gaming, the gaming houses and a national lottery in order to provide policy recommendations to the government, newly appointed Gaming Board Chairman Kenyatta Gibson said yesterday.

Following comments made by Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar that a review of the web shop industry was needed, Gibson said, “We are looking at each and every aspect of the industries of gaming in The Bahamas.”

On Friday, D’Aguilar told The Guardian that the 10-year moratorium that prevents the government from even considering expanding the web shop industry beyond a maximum of eight operators is an “anti-competitive” policy which impedes Bahamians aspiring to enter the web shop sector, and suggested a review of the sector, its social cost and the rate of taxes would bode well for the way forward.

The Christie administration claimed the moratorium was implemented to avoid proliferation.

Yesterday, Gibson was asked specifically whether the Gaming Board was considering repealing the policy.

To this, he said, “We are doing a complete review so that we can present our policy recommendations, so of course that is part and parcel of our review. These are matters of policy.

“We have made no definitive decisions on these matters as yet.

“The minister has already stated what his view is on it, but we are doing our review and then we will opine thereafter.

“We are doing a review on all aspects of gaming, not just the moratorium, everything, complete policy review.

“And as that is part and parcel of it, once we have finished our review and it’s going to be very scientifically and objectively carried out, then we will have a deliberation and then we will opine upon it publicly.”

Gibson was also asked whether the board was considering the introduction of a national lottery.

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said he believed the introduction of a national lottery in The Bahamas is worth a serious look and that one “can produce tangible benefits to the country; not only to individuals, but to us as a collective”.

Yesterday, Gibson insisted, “I can only repeat what I said. We are looking at each and every aspect of the industry.

“All things are on the table for review. We are reviewing each and every aspect of gaming in The Bahamas, be that casino gaming or the gaming houses, which were formally referred to as the numbers industry.”

Gibson added, “I don’t want to speak to the specifics of the moratorium or the national lottery because they are under review and I want to maintain objectivity on my part.”

From his initial appointment as chairman under the first Christie administration, Gibson insisted The Bahamas was poised and ready to take advantage of every opportunity and trend in the gaming industry.

In 2004, he told Parliament the Gaming Board was reviewing the feasibility of The Bahamas introducing a national lottery.

Since his last appointment, the Christie administration brought a referendum allowing Bahamians to vote on the regulation and taxation of web shop gaming and the establishment of a national lottery.

Voters said no to both initiatives.

Web shops, however, are now regulated.

Yesterday, Gibson said he could not provide a timeline on the board’s review process.

He said, “We are working diligently to make sure that we can get these things done as quickly as possible.

“We understand that the Bahamian public want to be informed as to what’s going on and they have a right to, so we will move with dispatch to provide that information for them.”