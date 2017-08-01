Dames: Immediate cut in violent crimes unrealistic expectation

National Security Minister Marvin Dames yesterday reiterated his sentiments on the state of crime in The Bahamas following the publishing of The Bureau of Diplomatic Security’s Bahamas 2017 Crime and Safety Report of The Bahamas that stated New Providence is a “critical” threat location for crime.

The minister told The Nassau Guardian although he is always concerned about the level of crime and is working to address it, it is an issue that obviously cannot be fixed overnight.

“Violent crime is an issue no matter who it is against,” Dames said.

“We can see what has been playing out for a long time now that young men have been targeting each other for whatever reasons, whether it’s drugs, gangs, revenge or conflict.

“Whatever it is, it is a concern.

“I don’t need to respond to what the U.S. is saying. They have a right. They’re a sovereign country.

“They’re going to view things the way they see it, but it’s no mystery that we have a violent crime problem with our young men and we are working to resolve that.”

He said, “No country is void of it. We see it all around us. After having said that, I think this is certainly a problem to fix.”

The report said despite 2016 experiencing a 26 percent drop in some serious crimes, New Providence has witnessed violent crimes in locations more commonly frequented by American tourists.

It said, “Violent crime reportedly dropped by double digit percentages in every category, although some observers have questioned the legitimacy of this claim.

“Murders were down 24 percent from a record high in 2015 (111 in 2016 vs. 146 in 2015).

“Despite the publicized numbers, crime continues to represent the primary security threat in The Bahamas.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) continued administering assertive policing methods, which included high visibility checkpoints and a robust crime reduction plan in tourist areas.

“The preponderance of reported violent crimes were perpetrated against local Bahamians and mostly occurred in areas of saturated criminality not typically visited by tourists; however, New Providence has witnessed violent crimes in locations more commonly frequented by U.S. citizen tourists. In some instances, these incidents resulted in fatalities.

“Criminality and violent crime has increased on Grand Bahama Island, notably crimes involving the use of machetes.”

When asked what other plans the ministry has to address crime apart from police saturation, the minister said, “The government sets the policy guidelines. The government doesn’t put the plan in place.

“The law is very clear. At the beginning of every year, the commissioner of police is responsible for laying his plans out in respect to crime management and his officers.

“That’s consistent with the government’s policy. I continue to say when we look at it in the short term, the police are doing work. It’s not going to be to solved, or [we won’t] to do away with crime.

“I think that’s an unrealistic expectation."