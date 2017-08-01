Rigby scorches Wilchcombe over remarks on PLP

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Raynard Rigby yesterday blasted former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe after he called for reform in the party, suggesting that Wilchcombe played a major role in the party’s defeat.

“One has to put into context the views of those who were there and did nothing but went along with the choir,” Rigby said.

“He was singing in the choir. In fact, he was the lead voice in the choir.”

Rigby noted that Wilchcombe was the minister of gaming during the last Christie administration.

He said surely Wilchcombe would have known the political cost the PLP would have to pay for going against the no vote in the 2013 gambling referendum.

The majority of people who voted in the referendum voted against the regularization of web shops and the establishment of a national lottery.

However, the government introduced legislation regulating and taxing web shops.

Many observers noted that after the gambling referendum, the Christie administration’s popularity began to plummet.

Rigby said the party’s loss was not only a rejection of former Prime Minister Perry Christie, but his Cabinet as well.

He said to “place the entirety of the loss of the PLP on the shoulders of Perry Christie is wrong”.

“There were others who sat around the table who also had a responsibility to the Bahamian people in ensuring that they did what was right for the country,” he said.

“The country spoke loudly. It was almost a wholesale rejection of the Cabinet led by Perry Christie. Not just him, the entire Cabinet of Perry Christie.”

Rigby said the party should listen to the message that Bahamians sent on May 10.

The party only won four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

Rigby was responding to Wilchcombe’s comments that he is concerned about the negative perceptions, including the perception of corruption, that continue to ensnare the PLP and suggested PLPs ought to be focusing on rebuilding and reforming, instead of fighting among themselves.

“That’s nonsense,” said Rigby regarding the assertion of infighting.

“I hear that and I think what they mean by that is that people who have a view, which is different than the main or what is perceived to be different from the main, should keep that to themselves.

“I don’t believe in that brand of politics. It is that brand of politics that has caused the PLP to now be the minority party, which only got 38 percent of the popular vote.

“We have to move away from that.”

Rigby said the PLP has to become dynamic, robust and open to all voices, even dissenting ones.

He stressed that politics is not about following the views of one segment.

“That strips away the thinking and the creative process out of the party,” he said.

“That view that there is infighting, I don’t know what infighting he’s talking about.”

Speaking to The Nassau Guardian on Sunday, Wilchcombe said the party must come together and realize that the election is over.

“We have a tent; we need to make sure that chairs are under the tent for all, most especially the millennials,” he said.

“So we have work to do, as opposed to having to fight every single day. I think it is important for us to get our party back together.”

Rigby agreed that the party must focus on rebuilding, a process he said is occurring now.

He also agreed that the party must move away from any negative perception of corruption.

Rigby said the question of corruption will be one of the largest issues for the party to address when it meets in convention and outside of convention.

“We do have to address and give the public the comfort in knowing that not every single member of the PLP is corrupt; that the party as an institution, we do not support corruption in any form,” he said.

Two former PLP parliamentarians were arrested last month in connection with separate corruption probes — former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett and former Senator Frank Smith.