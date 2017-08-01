Brave Davis: We made mistakes

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said in a national address last night that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) recognizes it made mistakes during its last term in office, which resulted in the Bahamian people sending a “powerful message for change”, one that the PLP has reflected on and embraced with “humility and determination”.

“In fact, we have already begun a period of listening, of consultation and reflection,” Davis said.

“We approach this task with humility and with determination.

“In our conversations throughout the archipelago, Bahamians tell us they still profoundly support the ideology and mission of the PLP.

“They know that the PLP has brought about the biggest, best and most profound positive changes that are the foundation of the modern Bahamas.

“And they still believe that the PLP remains a powerful force for good in our country.”

Davis also acknowledged the PLP lost the trust of the Bahamian people “on too many fronts”

“We know it’s up to us to earn it back,” he said.

“And so, already we have begun that process of change and reform.

“And indeed, where the new government seeks to promote and institute thoughtful reforms in our public sphere they will have our wholehearted support.

“Of course, when they go beyond public policy goals and seek to scapegoat and exact political revenge we will not be silent.

“Playing with people’s lives to further a political agenda will not be tolerated.”

The May election saw a wholesale rejection of the PLP.

The party captured just four of the 39 available seats.

PLPs have had varied responses to the massive loss and the way forward, though many acknowledge the need for reform.

When former Prime Minister Perry Christie resigned as leader of the party days after the election, he said the PLP must come to terms and be honest with “whatever mistakes were made”.

He also accepted responsibility for the loss.

In June, Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper said the PLP ignored scandals, and protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation.

He advised that PLPs should not attempt to defend that record which was rejected by the people.

In his address last night, Davis said while the PLP was not perfect, it was always mindful of the people impacted by its policies.

He said the PLP did not think in government, or now, in terms of statistics but in terms of “individuals, people, families, neighbors, [and] friends”.

“We know the people who will be helped when the government does good or harmed by an ill-considered government slash and burn policy,” he said.

“In considering the human impact of government policy we have always been steadfast.”

Davis said the country faces very serious challenges and the people have decided to see if the FNM can do better.

Davis spent much of his address criticizing Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ national address for what he said was a lack of clear vision and plans on the way forward for The Bahamas.