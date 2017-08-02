Opening statements in parking lot murder trial

Opening statements began Tuesday afternoon in the trial of a man accused of driving two gunmen to a murder scene.

In his opening address, prosecutor Denard Brown said that witnesses had identified Edlin Severe as the person who drove a champagne car from which two men fired into a crowd in the parking lot of the Salem Union Baptist Church on January 2, 2014.

After the dust had cleared, it was discovered that Deon Brown had been killed.

Severe denied the murder charge at his trial before Senior Justice Vera Watkins.

Although Severe is accused of acting in concert with those gunmen, they are not before the court.

Brown told the jury that Severe had nothing to prove and that he could remain silent at his trial.

Brown asked the jurors not to have any prejudice towards the police or the defendant.

After his address, the jury was excused while the judge heard arguments in their absence.

Darnell Dorsette, the lead prosecutor, is assisted by Abigail Farrington.

Eleanor Albury represents Severe, who has been on remand since 2014.