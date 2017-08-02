Bulgarian’s money laundering conviction quashed

The Court of Appeal has overturned the conviction of a Bulgarian man who was found guilty of money laundering last year.

The Crown conceded during the arguing of the appeal that the attorney general lacked the power to send the case to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment in keeping with the principles set out by the Privy Council.

Upon Kostadin Karchev’s conviction for money laundering in 2016, the trial judge ordered the confiscation of all of the money in a Royal Bank of Canada account and a Suzuki Swift, all alleged to be the proceeds of a credit card phishing scam.

Karchev had admitted the scam in the magistrate’s court and was serving time in that case when he was tried for money laundering.

He was sentenced to 24 months and has already served his sentence.

However, the court did not grant the prosecution’s request for a new trial before a magistrate as the initial guilty verdict had been annulled by an irregularity.

The trial was unlawful because the Supreme Court did not have the authority to try the case in the first instance.

Prosecutor Ambrose Armbrister argued that the new trial would be in the public’s interest, so that Karchev’s “ill-gotten gains” would not be returned to him.

The court, in noting that Karchev had already completed his sentence, said a new trial would put him in peril of facing a more severe sentence than in the first instance.

Stanley Rolle appeared for Karchev.