PM sensitive to landfill concerns

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday that the government is concerned about the impact the New Providence Landfill is having on the quality of life for the Bahamian people.

He was referring to the persistent fires at the site which have plagued residents and businesses in the neighboring area for years.

“That’s a plea made to me in my constituency and that’s a plea made by every Bahamian in The Bahamas,” Minnis told the media following a tour of Albany.

“They have been screaming about the dump fires, especially those who live in close proximity.

“It causes health issues; immediate as well as long-term.

“You and I may not necessarily be around to see what long-term effects may occur.

“Therefore, as a government, it is our job to improve the quality of life, not only for Bahamians, but also for our visitors, our guests.”

Minnis said the foundation of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) campaign was based on improving the lives of Bahamians.

He said the landfill is among the national issues that “compromise the quality of life in The Bahamas”.

According to Minnis, resolving this challenge is a “priority issue” for the government.

While he did not speak to the new management company which is expected to be engaged to execute remedial works, the bidding process began in April when the Christie administration issued a request for proposals (RFP).

The new management company was foreshadowed to install new technology and facilities, including a membrane landfill liner to generate solar energy, gas extraction technology, and a new materials recycling facility.

The preliminary cost of remediation was said to be around $20 million to $30 million.

However, the previous adminstration acknowledged that amount would likely increase.

At each instance of a fire at the landfill, residents faced thick, dense smoke permeating their homes for days.

The cause of these fires has alternated between spontaneous combustion and arson.

In June, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) concluded that a fire in March, which burned for nearly one month, was an acute health risk, and the landfill itself an “urgent public health hazard” for workers at the site and residents in surrounding communities.

The fire in March threatened homes in Jubilee Gardens, a community in close proximity to the site.