DEHS to start fogging

The Department of Environmental Health Services advised yesterday that it will be conducting fogging exercises between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. throughout New Providence and the Family Islands.

In a statement released to the press, the DEHS said that, “due to recent rains and the resulting production of pest mosquitoes, the Department of Environmental Health Services (Vector Control) is conducting fogging exercises throughout New Providence and in the Family Islands, where necessary.”

There was no specific start date mentioned for the fogging.

The statement advised owners of bee hives to secure them prior to the hours of application.

“The public is further warned that disease-causing mosquitoes can develop in any man-made container such as drums, buckets, water tanks, cisterns, cans, tires, flower vases, unmaintained water fountains, discarded appliances, water closet tanks in use and undisturbed for a while, and discarded ones,” the statement read.

“Also plants such as bromeliads are breeding sources for mosquitoes.”

In order to combat this, the DEHS urged residents to conduct a complete and thorough weekly check of their premises to ensure that all containers are tipped over, turned down, stored, or managed in ways to avoid collection of water.

The DEHS also noted that these can be properly disposed of at the New Providence Sanitary Landfill off Tonique Williams Darling Highway, or at the various designated disposal sites in the Family Islands.

At last report, the Ministry of Health said there have been no documented cases of the Zika virus since November 2016.

High winds during Hurricane Matthew are believed to have pushed the adult Aedes aegypti mosquitoes away from The Bahamas.

The ministry also advised residents to continue taking action against standing water around homes and premises.