Ferguson: Don’t focus on murder count

Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson yesterday urged Bahamians not to think about the country’s rapidly increasing murder count, but to instead turn their focus on the loss of life, during a press conference at police headquarters.

At the press conference yesterday, Ferguson was asked if police had an official murder count for 2017.

Ferguson said, “I don’t think that it is fair to count bodies.

“I think that any single killing really sends shockwaves around, so I try not to be worrying about the count.

“As a Bahamian, I want to be able to prevent anybody from getting killed and I encourage all Bahamians to think about the life. Don’t think about the count.”

The acting commissioner also spoke on policing plans for the immediate future.

He said in an effort to mitigate high crime in the country, police will continue to increase high visibility through police presence.

He also asserted that though he is concerned about crime in the country, it is mostly only directly affecting those who live a life of crime.

“While other crimes continue to trend down, we recognize that the killing of a human being by another human being sends shockwaves throughout the island, especially when the circumstances are criminally motivated,” Ferguson said.

“There have been a total of about nine killings in different sections of New Providence over the past two weeks.

“However, I want to assure the public that these killings are predominantly restricted among a small group of persons who are mostly involved in a life of crime.

“The police have identified most of them, some of whom have already been charged with murder before.

“In an effort to further ensure a safer Bahamas, we have embarked upon an aggressive approach to prevent and bring to justice those persons who believe that they cannot be caught.

“The public can be assured of high visibility of police presence in communities going forward as of today.”

Ferguson called on criminals to discontinue their behavior to avoid being met with stiff repercussions.

As for any lack of resources, the acting commissioner said what the police force really needs is the help of the Bahamian people.