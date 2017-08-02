U.S. ambassador confirmation hearing today

United States President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to The Bahamas, “Papa” Doug Manchester, 75, will have his Senate hearing today, according to the U.S Senate website.

Manchester, of California, was nominated by Trump in May.

If confirmed, Manchester will serve as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the United States of America to The Bahamas.

He is a leading industrialist with accomplishments on a national and international scale in telecommunications, radio broadcast, medical instrumentation, publishing and real estate development.

He also serves as chairman of Manchester Financial Group since 1970.

The Nassau post has been vacant since 2011.

After more than two years of waiting, the most recent nominee Cassandra Q. Butts, died before she could be confirmed to the position under the Obama administration.