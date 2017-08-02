U.S. Embassy gives tips on smooth visa process

There has not been an increase in denials for visas at the United States Embassy in Nassau as the process remains the same, suggested U.S. Embassy Public Affairs Officer Penny Rechkemmer yesterday.

While on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM talk show “The Revolution” with host Juan McCartney, Rechkemmer and a U.S. Embassy consular officer fielded questions from listeners on why one may be denied a visa and how to go about getting one; particularly those who want to study abroad.

“As a consular officer, folks interviewing folks who are coming for regular visas, student visas, especially student visas, we want to see people succeed in that interview,” said the consular representative.

“So what are the things that we want to see when we are interviewing folks?

“Really, there are two main components to the interview.

“First of all, we want to make sure that folks are able to articulate something to us about why they want to go study in the United States.”

He advised students to go to their interviews with “a great story” explaining why they chose that school, that program and how they plan to use that education.

“The other thing that we are really looking for, and because we really have to, is we are looking for how you are going to pay for that schooling,” he added.

The consular officer said they are usually looking for a financial statement that provides proof that the student can afford study abroad.

He noted that many people usually get letters from banks that don’t state the proper information.

“We need to see what kind of account it is, who holds the account, is it a parent, a sponsor and so forth,” he said.

“What kind of account it is. That is the most important part, because the account has to be something that has a liquid amount in it.”

He noted that when providing proof of a checking account, savings account or something that is fluid or current, chances of approval are that much stronger.

Students should be able to provide proof of funds for at least the first year, along with reasonable expectation that they can fund the remaining course of study, such as a job letter or sponsorship letter.

For the average person applying for a visa, the U.S. consular officer said that they usually look at an applicant’s economic and social ties to The Bahamas.

“Your economic ties (meaning), ‘Do you have a job?’” he explained.

“Do you have strong economic interest in returning to The Bahamas?

“And then the other part is strong social ties to The Bahamas.

“Do you have a vested interest financially here? Do you have family here, and so forth.

“So those are the two main things we are looking at when we are looking to give a visa.”

He insisted that the vast majority of people from The Bahamas qualify for visas and only a very small percentage actually get denied.

The representatives also offered advice for self-employed people seeking to apply for a visa.

The consular officer said, once again, it depends on the social and economic ties that one has to The Bahamas, but admitted that when one is working for themselves it may be a little harder.

He insisted that these proprietors should provide their business license and a bank statement showing secure economic ties to the country to increase their chances of approval.

The embassy representatives advised anyone interested in getting a U.S. visa to apply as soon as possible, as there is currently a short wait time for interviews.

Rechkemmer said for now, there is only a one-day waiting period.