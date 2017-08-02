Christian Council slams national lottery suggestion

Claiming that web shops are already “preying on the poor” in inner city communities, Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander yesterday called on every member of the Minnis administration, including those who are ministers of the Gospel, to declare their stance on a national lottery.

Fernander said the council remains opposed to the introduction of a national lottery in the country.

“We ask that all ministers, from the prime minister down, and all those who are ministers of the Gospel, declare their stance on a national lottery,” he said.

“I need to hear the voices of pastors who are very outspoken against gambling before the election. Now that the election is over I need to hear their voices, or else the council will not be able to advance the cause of Christ.”

Fernander was responding to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest who said he thinks the introduction of a national lottery in The Bahamas is worth a serious look.

Fernander said the church is against any form of gambling.

“We feel that gambling as a whole is a vice,” he said.

“It is not just the national lottery, but gambling on the whole.

“We asked for some things to be put in place [in the Gaming Bill] if gamblers become addicted. I might be wrong, but they were not.

“The legislation was still forced through and passed and so we introduced a vice to the country and we must speak for the people who cannot help themselves.”

During the lead up to the 2013 gambling referendum, the church formed a coalition called “Vote No”.

The church’s lobbying among Bahamians was successful as the majority of those who participated voted against the regularization of web shops and the establishment of a national lottery.

However, the Christie administration moved ahead with the regularization of web shops a few months later.

Fernander said a major issue he has is the number of web shops in the communities.

“We take note too that the preponderance of them are in the inner city,” he said.

“You go further east and they stop at a certain point. We go further west, they stop at a certain point. It’s preying on the poor.

“That is what the council and the church are for. We must stand up, even if it is not popular.

“I know a lot of people might feel the church needs to be quiet but we must speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.

“I know this government (the FNM) was really strong when the church was speaking out against [gambling]. Now they are the government and they are given the mandate to make some corrections.”