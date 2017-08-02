Christian Council to receive Crown land

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has committed to giving the Bahamas Christian Council crown land to build its headquarters on, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday.

During his weekly press briefing, Newbold said Minnis met with the council last week.

“We wouldn’t want to see the church struggling to find someplace to build a headquarters,” Newbold said.

“The prime minister said he is committed to working with them, hand in hand.”

When asked what led the prime minister to this decision, Newbold said, “I guess they just asked for it.

“The prime minister is a church man.

“Whenever possible, he is in church every Sunday. It wasn’t a stretch for him to say, ‘Listen, if that’s what you need, my government will do what it can to assist you.’”

Newbold noted that Minnis has deep respect and admiration for the council.

“He respects them as the earthly representatives of God,” he said.

“He is not going to judge them. He has no problems working with them. I know the ministers have been in the news recently. He said he won’t judge them. He’ll leave that to God.”