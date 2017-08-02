Man shot dead in Fox Hill

A woman who identified herself as the mother of the man who was murdered in Fox Hill yesterday morning, knelt down and ran her fingers through the dirt that covered her son’s blood as it pooled on the ground on Armbrister Street yesterday.

Bystanders held the woman and stopped her from crossing the yellow police tape that separated concerned residents from the bloodied body just a few feet away.

The woman, desperate to see her son’s body, demanded answers.

Minutes before, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash told reporters that the victim, along with another passenger, drove his blue 2007 Honda Accord to a house on Armbrister Street.

Upon arriving, the two were approached by several men.

One of the men went into another vehicle where he retrieved a firearm and subsequently shot the man in his head.

Police believe the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The victim’s mother was seen shaking as she stood among a group of women. She declined to speak to the media.

Moments later, his corpse was placed in a body bag.

As she watched her son’s body being shoved into a hearse, her screams echoed throughout the neighborhood.

Police have not released the identity of the man but said he appeared to be in his mid-20s.

They could not confirm if he was known to police but asked the public to come forth with any information that may advance the case.

At a press conference at Police Headquarters yesterday afternoon, Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson told the press that police are looking for Dion “Hatchet” Demeritte for questioning in reference to the this latest killing.