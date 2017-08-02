Govt will make some adjustments on boards

The government will have to make “adjustments” to its statutory boards and committees after several “oversights” were made on the recently released list, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday.

“A lot of things shouldn’t happen,” Newbold said.

“We want to be as good as we possibly can. From the prime minister’s standpoint, he would like perfect but what he promised was effective.

“So whatever boards we have they have to be effective. That is his ultimate aim, for the boards that have been appointed to be effective.

“They are not going to be perfect. We would like for them to be. But there were some oversights and some adjustments have to be made.”

The government named 104 boards and committees. Ten members of Parliament were appointed as chairpersons on the various boards.

Newbold said the prime minister was made aware of the issues the day the announcements were made.

“Those are being addressed and you will hear about them shortly,” he said.

Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) Chairman Emmanuel Komolafe recently expressed concern regarding the appointment of a non-executive chairman to the Insurance Commission.

He said the existing legislative and regulatory framework does not make provisions for such an appointment.

He noted that this may have been an oversight but added that it must be rectified.

There was also at least one dead person appointed to a board.