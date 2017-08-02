Date:
Govt: Employees must take part in verification exercise
TRAVIS CARTWRIGHT-CARROLL
Guardian Staff Reporter
Published: Aug 02, 2017

The government is mandating that all of its employees take part in an employee verification exercise this month or face an interruption in their salaries, according to a letter from the Pubic Treasury Department.

“Persons who fail to present themselves to be verified will have their salary interrupted from September 2017 until such time as they comply with the verification and reinstatement process,” the letter read.

The letter noted that all monthly and weekly employed public officers in The Bahamas, including people living overseas, senators and members of Parliament are required to participate.

The letter was singed by the acting treasurer.

Employees must bring either a Bahamian passport, Bahamian driver’s license, National Insurance Smart Card or a voter’s card.

The exercise will start Tuesday, August 8 and end August 31 and the designated centers will be opened from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Treasury noted that overseas employees assigned in the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are expected to verify at their locations adding that further procedures will be forwarded to them.

“It is imperative that you inform all of your officers immediately wherever they are assigned overseas and in The Bahamas to present themselves to the designated verification centers within the above time period,” the letter read.

The verification command center is located at the Treasury Department on East Street.

