Tourism staff let go on GB

The Ministry of Tourism on Grand Bahama made 11 employees redundant yesterday, The Nassau Guardian understands.

When called for comment last night, Tourism Director General Joy Jibrilu said she was “not in a position to talk”.

“We are in meetings in Grand Bahama. As soon as we are able, you will probably hear something,” she said.

The Guardian also reached out to the head of the Grand Bahama Tourism Office, Betty Bethel, but she directed queries to Jibrilu.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar could not be reached up to press time.

The Guardian understands that nine staff members were pulled into a meeting around 10 a.m.

Along with Jibrilu, Senior Director of Human Resources Leslie Norville was also present, The Guardian understands.

At 2:30 p.m., Jibrilu broke the news to the staff, The Guardian was told.

She reportedly said the nine staff present, as well as two employees who had the day off, would be let go. She reportedly added that the employees would be given a one-month grace period.

Jibrilu communicated that this was no fault of the staff and that Grand Bahama would not be the only island affected, The Guardian understands.

Jibrilu indicated that the tourism office in New Providence, as well as its offices throughout the family islands will also be visited, The Guardian was told.