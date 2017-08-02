PM: PLP owes nation apology

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday that Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis’ acknowledgement that the Christie administration made mistakes and lost the trust of the Bahamian people, should have been followed by an apology to the nation.

In a national address on Monday night, Davis said the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) recognizes it made mistakes during its last term in office, which resulted in the Bahamian people sending a “powerful message for change”.

“I had listened tentatively and if you made mistakes, and you know you made mistakes, I was listening for the apology,” said Minnis, following a site visit at Albany.

“There was no such apology.”

Davis assured the PLP has reflected on and embraced this message with “humility and determination”.

He also acknowledged that the PLP lost the trust of the Bahamian people “on too many fronts”.

However, Davis said there is still support for the PLP’s ideology, and recognition that the party has brought about transformational change in The Bahamas.

Davis served as deputy prime minister and minister of works in the previous administration.

Minnis said he was waiting for an apology that never came.

“I was hoping he would say to the Bahamian populous, ‘Yes, we have made mistakes; going forward, we would like to see these types of mistakes never to occur again. I am sorry for what has happened and I would love to enter discussions, not only with the prime minister, [but] the attorney general, so that we can deal with the mistakes that we made to ensure that systems are put in place [to] deal with those who were wrong or who did wrong to The Bahamas, so that it never, ever happens again – FNMs, PLPs, Bahamians, whatever, we deal with it,’” Minnis said.

“It has nothing to do with seniority, political affiliation or financial status.

“We just want to eradicate it.”

The prime minister said this is the approach he expects the opposition to take with Davis at the helm.

Minnis said even the prime minister is not exempt from this approach.

“If they feel that I did wrong, I have no objection to the attorney general and Anti Corruption Unit calling me forward and interviewing me,” Minis said.

“And I would hope that he (Davis) too has no objection.”

Davis’ address was heavily critical of the government and the prime minister. He charged that the government’s fight against corruption has been solely geared at its political opponents, but should include all private and public individuals.

Two senior PLPs have been charged with extortion and are awaiting trial.

Former Nassau Village MP Dion Smith was also taken in for questioning and held overnight over an alleged theft incident, for which he was later cleared after authorities found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Davis has characterized it all as a political witch hunt, a position he reaffirmed in his address.

The government has said nothing could be further from the truth and no one is exempt from the law.

Davis also insisted that the government has no plans, no clear vision, and the measures it has taken to cut back on government spending are ill-considered.

Minnis announced last week during his national address that all government ministries will cut expenses by 10 percent.

He also announced a hiring freeze across the board, but did not say when the freeze would be lifted.

Davis rebutted that while the PLP was not perfect, it was always mindful of the people impacted by its policies.

The government said these cost cutting measures are targeting waste, not essential services.