Witnesses yet to take the stand in murder trial

Witnesses have yet to testify in the murder trial of Edlin Severe, as legal arguments continued in the jury’s absence yesterday.

Severe, 24, is on trial for the January 2, 2014 shooting death of Deon Brown, who was gunned down during a drive-by shooting.

Brown and other men were gathered in the parking lot of Salem Union Baptist Church, when a champagne-colored car pulled up and the two rear seat passengers opened fire on the crowd.

Prosecutors allege that Severe was the driver of the car.

Although Severe is accused of acting in concert with those gunmen, they are not before the court.

The jury was excused on Tuesday after prosecutor Denard Brown made a brief opening address.

Brown told the jury that Severe had nothing to prove and that he could remain silent at his trial.

Brown asked the jurors not to have any prejudice toward the police or the defendant.

Eleanor Albury represents Severe, who has been on remand since 2014.