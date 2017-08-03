Two in custody for Fox Hill murder

Two men were in police custody being questioned about a murder that took place in Fox Hill on Tuesday morning, Chief Superintendent of Police Solomon Cash said.

He also confirmed that the deceased, Rahajgio Alezander Wright, 21, was known to police.

Wright, accompanied by a passenger, drove his blue 2007 Honda Accord to a house on Armbrister Street, police said.

Upon arriving, the two were approached by several men.

One of the men went into another vehicle and retrieved a firearm, shooting Wright in the head, according to police.

Police believe the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The country’s murder count is 83 for 2017.