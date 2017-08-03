Ministry of Tourism restructuring

The Ministry of Tourism announced yesterday that it intends to undertake a difficult process which involves reassignments, dissolution of certain departments, repatriations, retirement and terminations.

The ministry made 11 employees redundant on Grand Bahama on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, it reduced its headcount abroad by 12, as it merged several of its offices.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said it is conducting a reorganization and strategic planning exercise to “rationalize its activities and plans moving forward”.

It said after careful analysis of the 2017/2018 budget and a review of its organizational structure, it is imperative that it improve efficiencies and reduce costs, especially given that 75 percent of the ministry’s budget goes toward fixed costs with “few dollars left for marketing, promotion and sales”.

“Unfortunately, a component of this plan is a workforce reduction strategy that must be executed as we strive towards creating a leaner and more streamlined and efficient organization,” the ministry said.

“This difficult process includes inter alia, reassignments, dissolution of certain departments, repatriations, retirement and terminations.”

While officials did not indicate how many employees these measures could impact, the statement said the decision is a challenging one as the Ministry of Tourism is “cognizant of the fact that it impacts the lives of fellow Bahamians”.

“It would have been fiscally irresponsible and counterproductive to continue with operational costs outweighing the available marketing budget, to execute our primary mandates, which are to grow our tourism industry, improve our product and increase visitor arrivals,” the statement said.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian last week, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar said while it has been “politically expedient” to hire large numbers of people in the Ministry of Tourism, this has resulted in increasingly limited capital for essential marketing of The Bahamas.

He said this formula will change and a better balance will be struck as it relates to resources, expenditure and marketing strategies, something he believes can be achieved.

During a national address last week, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced a 10 percent expenditure cut for ministries and a public hiring freeze, as well as the government’s plans to not renew any contracts for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

The backdrop to the measures is international credit ratings agency Moody’s review of The Bahamas’ Baa3 credit rating.

The government has said the budget cuts are not intended to impact necessary services, but target wasteful spending.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis has charged that these across-the-board cuts could put The Bahamas back into recession, creating hardship for thousands of Bahamians.