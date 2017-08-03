Mitchell: Manchester’s comments offensive

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell last night called comments made by Doug Manchester, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to The Bahamas, “patently offensive”.

Mitchell’s response came hours after Manchester said during his Senate confirmation hearing that The Bahamas, “for all intents and purposes” is a protectorate of the United States.

In a statement, Mitchell, an opposition senator, said, “The reported comments of the Ambassador-Designate Doug Manchester describing The Bahamas as a protectorate of the United States are patently offensive.

“They require the immediate demand from our minister of Foreign Affairs if this is the policy of the United States government.

“His country's representatives have just joined us in celebrating the 44th anniversary of the independence of The Bahamas.

“A protectorate is an instrument of colonialism.

“Is this now the intention of the United States?

“We have a moral right to exist and the right to our way of life and to self-determination.

“Our size and lack of world power does not negative those rights.

“We want to see where our government stands on this matter before Mr. Manchester comes to The Bahamas.

“It must be made clear that coming here is not a mandate to re-colonize The Bahamas.”

During the hearing, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez asked Manchester about his conversations with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee staff during which he described The Bahamas as a protectorate of the United States, and whether that is a view he believes is a part of the relationship between the two countries.

The exchange continued with Manchester attempting to explain his comments, insisting, “I don’t believe that is what I’ve mentioned.”

He further charged that, “I think that from a protectorate standpoint, if I said that, I said that in the context of, in fact we currently...have government agencies working hand in hand with the Bahamian government.”