Miller:  Albany energy proposal bad idea

Former Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) Executive Chairman Leslie Miller said yesterday that he believes Albany’s partners’ $700 million proposal to resolve New Providence’s power generation problems would not have ultimately benefitted Bahamians.

“This group out there complaining at Albany when the lights go off...they wanted to take over the legacy debt, i.e. they pretty much wanted to take over the company,” Miller said.

“Why is it always necessary that we have to go running after foreigners with them coming up with proposals?

“Why is it necessary that every time we have a little problem this one developer now, would wish to take over BEC to provide us with electricity?

“The Bahamian people, through our own efforts, have been doing that for over 50 years.

“What is the problem here that everyone who comes to this country wants to dictate; they want to run this and run that?

“They want to take over the legacy debt.

“If they take over the legacy debt and put up a plant, a 220 megawatt plant, they control the economy.

“They [would be] supplying you with electricity.

“Why would the government even consider something so foolish when they could do it themselves?”

Addressing Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and several cabinet ministers, Albany’s Managing Partner Christopher Anand said on Tuesday that Albany partner Joe Lewis and his Tavistock Group made a $700 million proposal to the Christie administration that would “fix the issues” at BEC, but the offer was superseded by the offer from New Fortress Energy.

In response to Anand, the prime minister told the media the government will look for the best possible deal in the interest of the Bahamian people.

Miller referred to the former BEC board’s plans to have Denmark-based Semco Maritime build a new power plant at a cost of $1.4 billion, which would have utilized liquified natural gas (LNG).

Miller said the Danish Export-Import Bank would have provided financing at two percent for the project and the National Insurance Board (NIB) would have guaranteed the loan.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Miller said.

The Christie administration prevented the board from moving forward.

Increased cost

The government signed a management services agreement with PowerSecure in February 2016.

BPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BEC, was mandated to bring about more reliable and affordable power.

According to the Central Bank of The Bahamas’ June report, the fuel charge on power bills, which is directly passed on to customers, has increased by 66.4 percent over last year.

Miller questioned how this could happen and why BPL has not secured a long-term fuel agreement.

“But now you are talking about putting it in another foreigner’s hands to own and control?” Miller asked.

“What is wrong with us, man? We need to see the light at the end of tunnel for ourselves.

“They could not have done better than what we had proposed to do and it was so simple to do.”

The Christie administration was reviewing a proposal from New Fortress Energy during its final days in office.

Minister of Works Desmond Bannister recently said there was no deal left behind and no commitment by the previous administration to any group.

He said New Fortress and all potential bidders offering solutions will be invited to participate in a new request for proposals (RFP) process.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said the deal, via a 25-year purchase power agreement, would have offered power at 10.35 cents per kilowatt hour (KwH) with a new 260-megawatt plant fueled by LNG.