Christian Council says it didn’t ask Minnis for Crown land

Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) President Bishop Delton Fernander shot down assertions that the council asked Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis for Crown land during a recent meeting.

Fernander said the council only sought to clarify the whereabouts of existing Crown land granted to the council some 20 years ago.

“How it was reported was to kind of nullify the voice of the church, ‘Well they came to us and they were begging’,” Fernander said.

“It wasn’t so. We were simply asking for them to clarify where this land is, if it is still enacted and so that we can start knowing how we are going to build on that land.

“One of the things we like to do to pastors and church leaders is to say, ‘So we have serious issues and the first thing they came to talk to us about was land’.

“It makes the church be perceived that we are always begging for something.

“It carries this message that, ‘See, all they are about is things and money’. Please.

“I don’t know if it was intentional or non intentional. Hopefully, the message just came out wrong.”

Fernander was responding to the recent announcement from government Press Secretary Anthony Newbold who revealed that Minnis has committed to giving the council Crown land to build its headquarters on.

When asked what led the prime minister to this decision, Newbold said, “I guess they just asked for it.

“The prime minister is a church man.”

But Fernander said the council did not ask for land.

“Let me emphatically say how that went,” he said. “At the end of the meeting we mentioned, one of my vice presidents would have mentioned, that Crown land was given under the leadership of [former BCC President] C.B. Moss some 20 plus years ago at Dolphin Drive.

“Those who would remember, nearly all NGOs [non-governmental organizations] were given Crown land, the Boy’s Brigade, the Girl’s Brigade, and the Christian Council was numbered in that.

“We don’t know where the land is. We were simply asking the prime minister if the government could identify the land, show us it and whatever needs to be done so that we could action a headquarters on them.”